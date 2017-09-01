Gauri Khan shared a new photo of son Aryan Khan but she is afraid of getting fired, read why

Momma Gauri Khan shared Aryan Khan’s picture, but she is afraid. Momma Gauri Khan shared Aryan Khan’s picture, but she is afraid.

We saw Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan along with their son AbRam and daughter Suhana bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha as they performed the visarjan rituals. The videos and photos of the procession were shared by the fans of the actor on social media. But if you missed SRK’s young and dapper son Aryan Khan, worry not. Momma Gauri shared Aryan’s picture, but she is afraid. Yes! The picture caption explains all.

Gauri Khan, who is too active on her Instagram these days, sharing pictures of her B-town friends visiting her new studio, has a new post. But this time it is not of Karan Johar, Kajol or Rani Mukerji. We saw her son Aryan’s latest picture here. The picture caption reads, “Posting an image …of my son without his permission… hope I don’t get fired .❤️.” It seems that Aryan is too particular about his clicks and thus mommy Gauri is afraid of getting fired.

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan has a huge fan following already and many feel that he is just a carbon copy of his dad SRK. The handsome lad undoubtedly has a resemble of young Shah Rukh Khan, who stole many hearts. Aryan too does the same with all his clicks.

Time and again we read that the young Khan might plan to make a career in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and he does not believe in poking his nose in his kids’ life and is just a phone call away from them even after being super busy with his films. In an earlier interview, SRK revealed his side as a father and also spoke about his son, Aryan’s ambitions.

See the latest click of Shah Rukh Khan’s dapper son Aryan Khan:

See a few more pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan:

Also, lately when SRK was asked to talk about his son Aryan, who is soon to turn 20, he did not seem worried about him. In fact, the 51-year-old says that Aryan is much sorted and has future plans, which is to be better than him. “He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd