Gauri Khan is thrilled about daughter Suhana turning heads at the party. Here’s what she said

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, even Gauri Khan is extremely fond of her daughter Suhana. The teenager who grabbed eyeballs with her stunning avatar at a recently held party has been praised by everyone, including her mother on social media. Sharing a picture of Suhana and Shah Rukh from the party, Gauri wrote, “Orange …worked 😊” and thanked her friend and designer Pamela Grover for Suhana’s ensemble. Suhana was the talking point not only at the event but also hogged headlines the next day. Her attitude spoke a lot about how she is a born star.

In fact, recently in an interview Shah Rukh spoke about Suhana’s interest in movies and how she wants to be a film star one day. He said, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.”

At present, Suhana is completing her studies, and till then, Shah Rukh says there is no chance of her getting into films. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh’s elder son, gets into Bollywood soon.

Meanwhile, Gauri is busy with her interior-designing projects and is also producing Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, which brings back the popular on-screen jodi of Anushka Sharma and SRK. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. This is for the first time that Gauri is producing an Imtiaz film. Even Anushka and Shah Rukh have collaborated with the Tamasha director for the first time. The film is scheduled for August 4 release.

