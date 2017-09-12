Gauri Khan has brought Throwback Thursday early with this Shah Rukh Khan photo

Gauri Khan shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan Instagram) Gauri Khan shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan Instagram)

For every Shah Rukh Khan die-hard fan, here is a moment of delight. Gauri Khan has shared an old picture with the actor where he looks like a chocolate boy with a cute pug comfortably sitting on his shoulder. What’s surprising is that Gauri herself looks completely unrecognisable. That is probably because the star wife has added filters and has retouched the ‘ancient photo’ to give it a new lease of life. Sharing the photo, Gauri has written, “Struggling to Refresh this ancient photo …Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been owning the crown of Bollywood’s much-loved couple for years now. The duo, on various instances, have given proof of them being head over heels in love with each other. And the way the couple has managed to bring up their three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam despite being busy with work makes them ‘aww’ inspiring. The two being successful individuals have always made time for family and have been around each other for important occasions.

However, this is not the first time that Gauri has flipped through the pages of her family album. Earlier too the lady, who has set up her own design store Gauri Khan Designs, has posted pictures of son Aryan and his superstar daddy on her Instagram profile.

The onscreen King Of Romance, Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for more than 25 years.

On the work front, Gauri produced the recent SRK film Jab Harry Met Sejal under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role, was panned by the audience and critics alike and as a result, it failed to perform at the box office.

