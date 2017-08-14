Gauri Khan and Rani Mukerji have a no make-up selfie day-out giving us major friendship goals. See photo

This photo of Rani Mukherji and Gauri Khan is a major throwback to the 90s. This photo of Rani Mukherji and Gauri Khan is a major throwback to the 90s.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji met the first lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan at her new store today, and didn’t leave without a coffee and a selfie. “Welcome Rani … no hair , no make up ,no filters .. …. coffee with Rani #gaurikhandesigns,” wrote Gauri Khan while posting a picture on Instagram.

Wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan works as a producer. Her recent works include, Jab Harry Met Sejal, which starred her hubby and Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood queen of the 90s, Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, will soon be making her comeback to films with Hitchki. Both the actor and the producer are members of the Bollywood’s parent club too. While Rani Mukherji has been fiercely protective about sharing her daughter Adira’s photos on social media or being clicked by the paparazzi, Gauri and Shah Rukh have been more open about AbRam, Aryan and Suhana being captured by the cameras.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have also collaborated in several of popular Bollywood films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others. Although Rani is not ideally placed as the best onscreen romantic partner with SRK, (because nothing beats a pair prettier than Kajol and SRK) the chemistry of the two on screen had always been more real and palpable. The pairing of Rani with Shah Rukh had a different kind of chemistry, that was less filmy in nature. In films like Chalte Chalte and Paheli, they played coming-of-age characters which evolved with time and they shared conversations that were more realistic in nature.

Later in her career, Rani Mukerji had also done women centric films like Mardaani, No One Killed Jessica, Aiyaari to name a few. We can’t wait for her to make her comeback soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd