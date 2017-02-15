Gauahar Khan might face legal trouble after former boyfriend Kushal Tandon shared her pic on a magazine cover

Gauahar Khan shared a picture which might get her into trouble. Gauahar Khan shared a picture which might get her into trouble.

Gauahar Khan recently made news after reports surfaced that she is the face of a leading magazine cover for this month. Her former boyfriend Kushal Tandon got head-over-heels over Gauahar’s ‘grace, panache, oomph and style’ and shared the cover image on social media. But before their fans could have any hopes of the two getting back, trouble has knocked at their doors. The two might face a legal trouble for the same picture.

Gauahar might face a legal issue as the magazine in question – Stardust, has claimed that their February issue does not have her on its cover. In a report by ABP news, Stardust clarified that actor Ajay Devgn is gracing the cover page of their magazine and not Gauahar.

“Stardust would like to clarify that the post of Gauahar Khan on Instagram with the Stardust masthead has nothing to do with us. AJAY DEVGN is gracing the cover of Stardust February issue. We have come across a few articles which state that Gauahar is on the cover so we would like to clear the air by saying that the news is false.

Gauahar was also contacted for the same by us and unfortunately, she cannot delete the post as she thinks the media will make news of the same and again question her reconciliation with Kushal Tandon. Legal action will be taken against the one who has used the masthead without our permission, thus defying our Company Policy,” the statement from Stardust read.

Few days back, Kushal Tandon shared Gauahar’s picture with the captions, “@haiderkhanhaider saw this picture … click by my brother Haider khan ….. could not resist my self to share this picture of this stunner …. @gauaharkhan lady with grace , panache, ooomp and style with a golden heart …… 😇✨”

In response to the post, Gauahar wrote, “I loooooooove this pic !!! 🙈 @haiderkhanhaider youve always captured me amazingly…. Thank you!!!! N thank you @therealkushaltandon for not just posting this pic but for the kind words !!! You shine on !!!!✨#gratitude @stardustmagz 🌟”

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan participated in Bigg Boss season 8, and love sparked between the two inside the house. Though they stood for each other in the most difficult times on the controversial reality show, they couldn’t hold on to each other for after that, and broke up within few months.

