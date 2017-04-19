Gauahar Khan elated with Begum Jaan response

Gauahar Khan is getting an overwhelming response for her performance in Begum Jaan. Gauahar Khan is getting an overwhelming response for her performance in Begum Jaan.

Ecstatic over the critical acclaim for her performance in the Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan, actress Gauahar Khan says the film is turning out as a career breakthrough for her. The actress plays Rubina, one of the sex workers in the Srijit Mukherji-directed film, and she says the movie has managed to evoke response from people, who had not been in touch with her for years.

“The last four days have been fantastic. After Rubina became a dream come true, now every second, every single minute, I have to refresh my mobile message inbox. People who had not spoken to me for ages are now reaching out to me and telling me how moved they are by my performance. I feel I am lucky,” Gauahar told PTI. Recalling the praise she received from producer Mahesh Bhatt, the actress said he liked the subtlety she brought to her character.

“I still remember after a very intense performance in a scene, Mahesh ji told me how generally most actors go over the top in the role of a sex worker demonstrating lots of physical movement. ‘But Gauahar, unlike most actors, you were so unaware about your body you became my true Rubina, Maheshji told me’,” she said

The 33-year-old actress said the length of the role never dominates her choice of the film. “I will do it all. I am glad that I can do it all. Any role that inspires me, not of any particular genre,”she said.

