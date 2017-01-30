Gap between my films didn’t bother me: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Her absence from the big screen despite a promising start with her memorable performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha surprised everyone but Bhumi Pednekar says “the gap” was well planned.

The 27-year-old actress is back in the ring with two interesting projects. She will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar- starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with former co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bhumi had to gain kilos to play Sandhya in her debut project and the actress says she had to get back to her normal self before signing on something new.

“The gap between my films didn’t bother me. There was always a plan that I will take at least eight months to shed the kilos I gained for ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. I was busy getting back to being Bhumi,” she told PTI.

The actress says the difference between her first and second film was never a problem for her and as she was busy enjoying the fame she gained after her debut.

“Nothing changed drastically in my life due to that gap as in any case I wouldn’t have been able to do any film. It really didn’t bother me at all. It probably did shift my life back by a few months. But I was normal. It never came across as a problem for me. It was all good as I was enjoying the success I gained after Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

Bhumi says she is still “discovering” how she wants her career to shape up.

” I am discovering myself as a career oriented person. But as far as I understand myself, I like to complete one project and then switch on to another. I want to give my 100 per cent to a film.”

However, she is also fine with taking up multiple assignments if she gets good roles.

“I am also an extremely greedy actor. So, if there comes a point in my career when I have to work on more than one film, I will do it. Life changes every day so I am okay with it.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is directed by Tamil filmmaker RS Prasanna. Bhumi is portraying a Punjabi girl in the movie and says she always wanted to play a ‘Delhi wali’.

“In the film, I am playing a Punjabi girl. She is someone everyone is going to connect with. She is a sweet simple Delhi ‘Pataki’. I have been wanting to play a Delhi girl for a very long time. I have something in my head about how to play the character but to bring it on-screen is surely going to be a challenge.”

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha Bhumi and Ayushmann were signed on for a film titled Manmarziyan but things did not work out and the project was shelved. Bhumi says she is excited to finally work with her first and most favorite co-star in the Aanand L Rai production.

“I am extremely excited as I and Ayushmann have a great bond. It is an amazing project and the feeling to work with people you share a good bond with is just amazing. Anand sir and I also share a great rapport and we are looking forward to making a good film.

“I have a personal and professional bond with them and it is very exciting. It is a love story with a twist. It is not a run of the mill rom-com. Stories like this personally excite me a lot.”