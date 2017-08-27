Watch Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi by making an idol with eco-friendly clay. Riteish Deshmukh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi by making an idol with eco-friendly clay.

You would usually expect a Bollywood celebrity to be prim and proper, and celebrate a festival with a lot of grandeur, leaving behind a gigantic mess in the city. Apparently, that is not Riteish Deshmukh’s style of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. “Celebrating #GaneshChaturthi in America, Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our Farmers. #ECO #Planter #Visarjan #SonOfAFarmer #Bappa,” wrote the actor on Twitter.

“I wanna thank Baiko @geneliad for inspiring me to do this & also 4 shooting this video. God bless you all with happiness prosperity & love,” he added later. In the video, shot by Genelia D Souza, we witness the Bank Chor actor construct a Ganesh idol with eco-friendly clay. Clearly, this was not made within a minute and we have nothing but great admiration for both the actors who patiently made an effort to become a positive influence towards their fans. Soon the actor was seen holding a fantastically built Ganesh idol.

Over the years there have been various reports on how immersion of idols, which are made from plaster of Paris, end up destroying the under water ecology. While we all enjoy the celebration, we end up ignoring how we pollute the environment. This wasn’t the first time that Riteish Deshmukh stepped up to do something beneficial for the environment.

In the year 2016, when drought had hit the lands of Maharashtra, he had donated Rs 25 Lakh to Jalyukta Latur, an initiative that was started to assist the drought-ridden district of Latur in Maharashtra. The relief programme had aimed to increase the amount of water in the district through peoples’ participation.

