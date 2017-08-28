Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 songs that will get you into the spirit of the big festival

These songs will embellish your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. These songs will embellish your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Lord Ganesha is easily B-town’s most loved God and it shows. This portly deity who is known as the God of good times and is purported to give wisdom to his worshipers is probably featured more than any other Hindu icon in Bollywood films. And Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten day festival that reveres the elephant god, along with Holi, is represented more than any other festivals in Hindi movies.

Here we present you a list of five songs that should be in the playlist of every person who worships Ganesha. Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have all featured in songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha while paying homage to him in their movies. If these songs cannot bring you in the spirit of this beautiful festival, then nothing will.

Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath



This song starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra is something you can listen to in your free time if you’re not disposed towards joining Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Jalwa – Wanted



This song is a rousing tribute to Ganesha and also doubles up as a cool dance number if you’re so inclined.

Mourya Re – Don



This song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don remake captures the excitement and delight of the Ganesha devotees.

Aala Re Aala Ganesha – Daddy



This song from Arjun Rampal’s upcomning film Daddy is as peppy as a dance number and captures beautifully the Ganesh Chaturthi spirit.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ga Ganpati – ABCD



This song exquisitely combines the Western and Indian music traditions and the result is the best of both worlds.

