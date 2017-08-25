Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn pray to Lord Ganesha, see photos, videos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Actors offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Actors offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on the festival.

The ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi finds a special space in the hearts of celebrities from both the Indian film industry and the television industry. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm, the festival witnesses the most candid moments of actors with their friends and families. With people, all prepped up to welcome the Lord Ganesha into their homes, our much-loved celebrities are not far behind.

Like every year, this year too, the actors are celebrating the festival in their own special ways. While Bhoomi actor Sanjay Dutt rang in the festival a day earlier with wife Maanayata Dutt, Baadshaho actor Ajay Devgn reached Lalbaug, a prominent locality in Mumbai to offer his prayers to Ganpati Bappa. Pictures from Sanjay Dutt’s home bringing in the idol of Ganesha also surfaced where Sanjay’s son was seen all excited to celebrate the festival.

Earlier in the day, Vivek Oberoi was spotted taking the deity home. He was welcomed by his father Suresh Oberoi and the family heartily prayed to Lord Ganesha. Joining the celebrations are other actors including Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia and south Indian star Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Changing the trend of last 14 years, the Khandaan will not be celebrating the festival at their place, Instead the family will go to Arpita Khan’s house for the celebrations. Salman Khan who is back in the town was spotted visiting sister Arpita’s house for Ganesh Darshan.

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani who has been welcoming Ganpati Bappa ever since he moved to Mumbai decided to bring a twist to the celebrations and crafted the idol of Lord Ganesha himself. The actor said, “I was out on a hunt this year looking for my Ganpati Bappa and for me its the eyes that call out to me. However, this year I just couldn’t find that connect and hence I called up Raqesh and asked him to teach me. And now that I am making it, I realize that not only am I investing my team and effort into it, but a part of my soul is now attached to this idol. It has been an enriching and spiritual experience.”

The actor also appealed people to move towards eco-friendly celebrations. “People who buy idols made of POP (Plaster of Paris), need to understand the hazards. The sight on the following day of the immersion is pathetic. All that you have done with love and affection and prayers is lying around at people’s feet. Have an eco-friendly Ganpati and save the environment because you are responsible for it,” quipped Rithvik.

Actor Richa Chadha also encouraged people to save the environment and buy eco-friendly idols so that the environment is not affected post-celebrations. She said, “I think it’s high time we need to stop polluting the environment in the name of festivities and be careful as soon it would be too late. It saddens me to see such state of the beaches, roads during Ganesh festivities when burnt crackers, dirty beaches are the outcome of the Visarjan.”

Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in TV show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, had a great time bringing the idol of Lord Ganesha home with his munchkin. His son looked adorable as he sang Ganesh Aarti while taking the God home.

Waiting for my bappa to come .#GaneshChaturthi2017 .god bless all. pic.twitter.com/c2ojpLBRWK — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 24, 2017

We are waiting to get updates from other celebrities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd