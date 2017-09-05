Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bids adieu to Lalbaugcha Raja, looks like a dream in red

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in red at Lalbaugcha Raja. Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in red at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a dream come true as she visited the Ganesha idol for the auspicious Ganesh Visarjan in Lalbaugcha Raja. Husband Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied the Fanney Khan actor to visit the pandal on Monday evening.

Bidding adieu to the elephant idol, even Amitabh Bachchan was earlier seen visiting the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja venue. While Aaradhya can’t be seen in the pictures that have surfaced online, fans are drooling at how Aish looks like a goddess in her red Sabyasachi saree. Complete with vermillion on her head and a bindi, Aishwarya is grabbing all eyeballs in her traditional avatar.

Even earlier last month, Aishwarya was seen visiting another pandal with darling daughter Aaradhya. The two were twinning in pink at that time and just like now, their pictures had soon gone viral. It is a known fact that Aishwarya has made it a point to visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year either with Abhishek or the entire Bachchan family.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan which has been hitting headlines for quite some time now. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Fanney Khan will see Aish in the lead role after a rather long time. She was last seen as divorcee poetess in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and had turned heads with her steamy romance with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, there were also some talks of Aishwarya and Abhishek starring in the remake of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s Abhimaan together. But recently in an interview, Abhishek denied the rumours saying that the remake is clearly off the tables for now.

