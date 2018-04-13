I had told Akshay Kumar Gori Tu Latth Maar deserved something special: Ganesh Acharya on National Award win

Ganesh Acharya shared that he could have never imagined that the song would earn him the Best Choreography honour at the 65th National Film Awards. Ganesh Acharya shared that he could have never imagined that the song would earn him the Best Choreography honour at the 65th National Film Awards.

During filming the song “Gori Tu Latth Maar” for Shree Narayan Singh’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, choreographer Ganesh Acharya had told the director and the film’s star Akshay Kumar that it has all the ingredients of being a memorable track. But Acharya says he could have never imagined that the song would earn him the Best Choreography honour at the 65th National Film Awards.

“While we were shooting the song, I told Akshay, ‘This song is amazing, something should happen with it.’ Little did I know it would bag a National Award. I want to thank Neeraj Pandey (film’s producer), Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Shree Narayan Singh for having faith in me and giving me this song. I will touch my mother’s feet now and take her blessings. I am very happy,” Ganesh Acharya told indianexpress.com after the awards were announced.

Watch Gori Tu Latth Maar making video here:

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya was certain that the sequence of “Gori Tu Latth Maar” had to be shot in a grand way, given the fact that it shows the popular Holi celebration specific to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where people hit each other with a stick.

Acharya is happy the vision and the efforts of the team have paid off. “I have always tried to make all my songs extremely different from one another. This song was anyway very different because it showed Mathura’s Holi, which is called ‘Latth Maar Holi’. It is very famous and we tried to shoot it in the grandest way possible, with lots of moments and dance,” he said.

