Game of Thrones Season 7: This deleted scene between Bran and Sansa will change the way you look at the Stark sisters

Game of Thrones Season 7: This deleted scene between Bran and Sansa will add a whole new dimension to the season 7 finale. Game of Thrones Season 7: This deleted scene between Bran and Sansa will add a whole new dimension to the season 7 finale.

One thing that made the Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale named ‘The Dragon and The Wolf’ even more awe-worthy was the way the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa played the Master of plans Littlefinger himself. So much so, that the poor man was left begging for his love, saying things that he would never say in public.

But in an interview with Variety actor Isaac Hempstead, who plays Bran in the series, reveals about an interesting new scene which was chopped out of the show by the makers. And let us tell you, this is going to be very a very interesting detail about the relationship that the Stark children share.

He says that they shot a scene where Sansa knocks on the doors of Bran’s room and says “I need your help.” This scene’s placement in the episode would have been a major moment because that would have meant that Sansa distrusts Arya till this point and Littlefinger’s plans were also working till a point.

He says, “We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, “I need your help,” or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge ‘CCTV department’ at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, “Oh, s***.”

This means that Sansa and Arya were as confused in their intentions around each other as we were. Every time they made a presence on-screen, we were left wondering who would kill whom. Will Arya kll Sansa, or will Sansa get Arya executed?

And while Littlefinger’s death had been one of the major plot-twists of the season, this tiny little detail shines new light on the entire scene. The makers had us thinking that Sansa and Arya picked on Lord Baelish’s game earlier on but now things seem more hazy.

