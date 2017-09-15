Future besties Taimur and Laksshya’s play date photo is the cutest

Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Kareena Kapoor’s little one, Taimur went on a play date. Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Kareena Kapoor’s little one, Taimur went on a play date.

It was a play date for Bollywood’s future superstars Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor with another friend on Thursday. The two munchkins were presumably at Tusshar Kapoor’s residence as the Golmaal actor shared the adorable click on his social media account. Comfortably seated on a colourful mat, the three babies looked cute. Seated in the centre Kareena Kapoor’s little one Taimur has a baffled look on his face as he tries to figure out what’s happening while Tusshar’s one-year-old son Laksshya seems to be waiting for playtime to begin.

Tusshar shared the photo and wrote, “Three’s company! #kidzoned #playdate #nurseyrhymes #thewheelsonthebus #johnyjohnyyespapa,” along with it. Laksshya and Taimur are the youngest besties of B-town. The two had a great time at Laksshya’s first birthday bash hosted by daddy Tusshar. Then also Tusshar hinted at the friendship of the little boys as he wrote, “#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday,” while sharing a photo of the two from the party. The cuddle baby Taimur became the star of Laksshya’s birthday bash as he came colour coordinated with mommy Kareena.

However, it was on Thursday only that Taimur’s another close-up shot went viral on social media. Born in the family of Nawabs, Saif’s prince has almost everyone swooning over his handsome looks he has inherited from his stylish parents. Every time the little one who is now a star in his own right makes an appearance, it gets difficult to take eyes off him.

Be it Taimur, Laksshya, Misha, Roohi or Yash, this babies squad of Bollywood has been receiving all the love and blessings of the world. Many have already tagged them as the superstars of future. Well, we can’t say about the future, but for now, these photos overloaded with cuteness are a delight.

