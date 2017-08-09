Fukrey Returns Teaser: The Fukreys are in trouble again all thanks to Bholi Panjaban, and we just cannot wait. Watch video

Fukrey Returns Teaser: The Fukrey sequel is set to serve us with some more madness as the film’s teaser reads, “Ummeed Pe nahi, Jugaad pe duniya Kayam hai.” Fukrey Returns Teaser: The Fukrey sequel is set to serve us with some more madness as the film’s teaser reads, “Ummeed Pe nahi, Jugaad pe duniya Kayam hai.”

The teaser of Fukrey Returns, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, is out. Set in Delhi, 2013 film Fukrey chronicled the story of four friends who come together to make easy money. But the sequel Fukrey Returns is set to serve us with some more madness as the film’s teaser reads, “Ummeed Pe nahi, Jugaad pe duniya Kayam hai.”

The Fukrey Returns teaser shows that Varun Sharma aka Choocha has started seeing the future and calls it “Deja Choo” (Because Choocha is getting the feeling, deaja vu becomes deja choo). But the trouble starts with Richa Chadha aka Bholi Panjaban who is freshly out if jail.

Fukrey Returns is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan shared the Fukrey Returns teaser and wrote, “No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser.”

Watch Fukrey Returns teaser here:

See Fukrey Returns posters here:

No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser http://t.co/Xel1dTW43m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 9, 2017

The Fukras are going headless. Dekho, the many moods of the Fukras! @FukreyReturns @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/Nzjt2f5Plm — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 8, 2017

Earlier talking about the film, actor Ali Fazal said, “If Fukrey was this (level) then Fukrey 2 will be above everything, on a different level. It will be in the same comic space. The same principle cast is back and also some new interesting characters and roles. I am really excited for it.”

We can so well feel the madness with this teaser. Fukrey Returns is slated to release on December 8 this year.

