Fukrey Returns team opens a ‘jugaadu’ restaurant, Lukkhas

The team of upcoming Bollywood flick Fukrey Returns – Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal – is all set to open a restaurant named ‘Lukkhas’ for college students in Mumbai.

The Fukrey gang, who made the word Fukrey synonymous with every college group, is taking their Fukreypanti to an all new level as they are set to open an eatery in Mumbai that would be a go-to place for every college group.

Confirming the news, Pulkit said, “We are naming our restaurant ‘Lukkha’ because we have seen the Fukra spots where people eat cheap food while they stand at places in sun or so, why would you stand and eat, we would provide you the same food in air condition and good atmosphere in a jugaadu style in a good area.”

The unique eatery will offer a variety of food items with a ‘jugaadu’ twist.

The 33-year-old actor added, “We thought we would provide unlimited Beer, but with a condition. You can drink as much as you want in a limited amount but if you use the washroom you’ll pay again.”

The story of boys trying to make easy money pleased everyone in Fukrey and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The movie, which is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is all set to hit the theatres on December 8.

