Watch Fukrey Returns song Peh Gaya Khalara: Pulkit, Varun, Ali and Manjot flaunt their Punjabi swag in this vibrant wedding song

Bollywood has never failed to give us tracks for the wedding season. And this time, Fukrey Returns team has released a song which will instantly hit you and make you groove to its tunes. Titled “Peh Gaya Khalara”, the second song from the film is a wedding number which will not only make you shake a leg but also give you perfect ideas on how to make your D-day special and colourful. The song stars actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal who get into their Punjabi swag. But out of the four, it is Varun and Ali who grab attention. They not only do the perfect Bhangra moves but also have the perfect expression to the lyrics.

If you are one of those who find beach weddings romantic, then this video is going to give you goals for sure. As far as the song is concerned, it is sure to become popular this season. Sung by Divya Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Akasa Singh and Akanksha Bhandari, there’s a freshness yet a resemblance in the song which makes it new yet something you’ve heard before. And if you have friends who are as fun as the characters of Pulkit, Varun, Manjot and Ali, the fun just doubles up.

Watch the song here:

The four Fukrey boys, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal) created a laughter riot in 2013 in the prequel. They are set to return promising to bring back the same fun in its second installment too. Co-starring Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, Fukrey Returns looks like it is going to be bigger laugh riot.

Fukrey Returns, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Earlier, the film was slated to release on December 8, but now it will hit the theaters on December 15.

