Fukrey Returns song Ishq De Fanniyar: This track in the Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand starrer is what Ambarsariya was in the first movie

Fukrey Returns song Ishq De Fanniyar features Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand. Fukrey Returns song Ishq De Fanniyar features Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand.

Voiced by singer Jyotica Tangri, this song featuring Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand is a soulful romantic track which is a direct reminder to Ambarsariya from Fukrey. Composed by Shaarib & Toshi and written by Kumaar, Ishq De Fanniyar, is one of the best tracks from this album.

The video of this song is centered around the love story of Pulkit and Priya’s characters with a few flashes from the franchise’s first film. If the success of Ambarsariya is anything to go by, then this song will definitely will be on the top of all charts in the coming weeks. The makers of Fukrey Returns released their entire album a few days ago but the video of Ishq De Fanniyar was just released today.

The trailer of Fukrey Returns received a lot of praise and it is one of the few comedy franchises that the audience is keenly looking forward to. Actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha will reprise their characters from the first film. The 2013 film was loved by the audience for its quirky humour and the cast was applauded for their humourous performances.

The makers had earlier released the videos of Mehbooba and Peh Gaya Khalara from the music album and with Ishq De Fanniyar, they have released their third song.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is scheduled to release on December 8. The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

