Fukrey Returns actors: Just like ‘jugaad’ last time, we hope ‘Deja Choo’ also becomes popular with the youth

It took the team of Fukrey nearly four and a half years to return with its sequel. But for Fukrey Returns actors Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, coming back to this film is a refreshing break. The crazy gang is even crazier off the camera, and you can witness that just being around them. From pulling each other’s leg to cracking inside jokes, they are like a house on fire. Though we missed Ali Fazal, the other four made sure they did not let us feel his absence.

Richa, Pulikt, Varun and Manjot, who play Bholi Punjaban, Hunny, Choocha and Lali, respectively, in the comic caper, were in New Delhi to promote their film. While the audeince is yet to give its verdict on the second film in the franchise, these four promised it to be wild, bizarre and quirky.

“It’s going to soar to great heights. Like you saw our Fukrapanti last time, this time crazier and funnier things are happening. Bholi Punjaban has returned from jail like an injured lioness, stakes have gone high too. There are some new God’s gifts and so many surprising things are happening. So overall there’s going to be madness,” Varun said.

So, is Bholi Punjaban going to be meaner this time? “Of course, there will be some anger and revenge because she was thrown in the jail. All her business got shut in the past one year, she got loans and she is very tensed. And to top it all, these four boys are having a blast, going around with their girlfriends,” Richa spoke, as Pulkit intercepted, “We don’t know how to save. We only know how to earn it through Fukrapanti and spend it. Last time we ditched Bholi Punjaban. This time we are bluffing the entire Delhi and the entire Delhi is after us. So, stakes are higher. Everything is in manifolds in this film.”

Fukrey was about Choocha’s dreams and how the other boys play a gamble around what he sees. Fukrey Returns is about Choocha’s ‘Deja-Choo’, a funnier version on Deja-vu. “I hope ‘Deja-Choo’ becomes popular with the youth. The kind of response we are getting, people are picking up the term. It is a very interesting and innovative word. Our director and writer come up with unique words all the time. They’ve given me the name Choocha. We used the word ‘jugaad’ in our last film and now even Oxford dictionary has recognised it. So, I hope ‘Deja-Choo’ picks up too and the kind of love everyone gave to my dreams last time, they give the same love to ‘Deja-Choo’ as well,” Varun said.

Amid singing rap and laughing out loud during the interview, these actors prove that their bond onscreen is a reflection of their offscreen camaraderie and vice-versa. “We met on the film’s sets only and became friends. We’ve had ups and downs in our personal and professional lives but we’ve managed to keep in touch despite everything,” shared Richa.

Varun was quick to add, “I think we gel well. It’s been five years now, ever since we first met. Obviously, the real-life reflects onscreen and vice versa. So, it goes both ways. And we are blessed that we all have that kind of bonding with each other, that kind of friendship.”

Fukrey Returns, which was earlier releasing on December 15, got preponed after Padmavati row. It is now set to arrive early on December 8. The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand and Vishakha Singh.

