68-day rule that delayed Padmavati ignored in Fukrey Returns’ case, CBFC clears the comedy in 12 days

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied a certificate to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati stating that filmmakers need to submit their movie to the censor board 68 days prior to the release date. The latest implementation stalled the release of the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer on December 1. But the rule doesn’t seem to be the same for Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey Returns.

It has been known that the sequel to 2013 hit Fukrey has received a censorship clearance from the CBFC just 12 days prior to the release of the film on December 8.

However, apart from the newly implemented rule, Padmavati was not cleared by CBFC at one go because the makers left the application for certification ‘incomplete’. Also, the 68-day rule has, apparently, existed for a long time but was not put into strict action as it was considered impractical. The CEO of the Censor Board, Anurag Srivastav, in an earlier interview said, “The rule has always been there. There has (of late) been a lot of clamours that films are not being released in time. But we just pointed out that we have this leeway of 68 days because many times people come and say ‘I have to release my film tomorrow or day after’ when they have applied today!”

Fukrey Returns, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani brings back the team of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha back after Fukrey. The film releases on December 8.

