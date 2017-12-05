Fukrey Returns actors: We have reached here through jugaad, the world runs on jugaad

Fukrey Returns has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Fukrey Returns has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Team Fukrey Returns is counting days to the film’s release as much as their fans. And why not, its prequel Fukrey which came in 2013 not just became a sleeper hit but also one of the best films of the year. The cast of Fukrey Returns including Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh was in New Delhi to promote their film. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, they shared much about why Fukrey has become such an important milestone in their careers and the real-life friendship they share which keeps bringing them back to the franchise.

“We met on the film’s sets only. I didn’t know them. I became friends with them on promotions mostly. Then we’ve been in touch. We’ve had ups and downs in our personal and professional lives but we’ve managed to keep in touch despite everything,” shared Richa. Varun agreed too. “I think we gel well. It’s been five years now, ever since we first met. Obviously, the real life reflects onscreen and vice versa. So it goes both ways,” he said.

We asked them if they ever felt like doing any other character from Fukrey and Manjot replied, “I think if I was older, I would’ve loved to do Pankaj Tripathi’s role of Pandit Ji because he is mind blowing in the film.” Varun, who plays Choocha, quipped, “I would’ve done Bholi’s role and convinced myself that Choocha loves you so much so say yes to him.”

We saw how heavily Fukrey relied on ‘jugaad’. So how much of a jugaad have these actors done in real life? “We have reached here through jugaad. Without jugaad nothing works in this world,” Pulkit answered. “The film’s tag line is correct because the world actually functions on jugaad. If there is no jugaad, life will get boring,” Varun added.

Fukrey Returns which has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is set to release on December 8.

