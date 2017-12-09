Fukrey Returns actors think Richa Chadha will make a good politician, watch video

The cast of Fukrey Returns had an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. The cast of Fukrey Returns had an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The Fukrey are as crazy in real life as on reel. The lead cast of Fukrey Returns – Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh showed us their fun side during an interaction with indianexpress.com, leaving everyone in splits. From revealing who they think might be found at a strip club to who hates to take bath, these four stars were at their wackiest best. The actors have been on a promotional spree ahead of the film’s release on December 8.

When we posted some fun questions to the team, expecting the best answers, they surely didn’t disappoint us. On being asked who should become a politician, everyone picked Richa in unison, including herself who said, “I hope I become a politician because if they become, the country will go in drains.” While everyone proudly flaunted their own names on being asked who might own a villa in the coming years, Richa was a common answer yet again for who has the courage to rob a bank.

While Manjot took his name when asked who possibly would pick a lottery ticket fallen on the ground, Richa differed by saying, “Shut up! You’ll step onto it and just walk past thinking what rubbish is this?”

The funniest moment came when we posted the question of who hated to take bath Richa, Pulkit and Varun unanimously took Manjot’s name. To this Manjot had a cute reply, “I’m the youngest that’s why they are doing this.” Richa quipped, “I’ve to go with popular votes as I haven’t ever seen you bathing.” Pulkit ultimately explained saying, “Simple thing is we haven’t ever seen his hair wet. Richa comes with wet hair which sometimes needs to be blow dried. He always comes with dry hair.”

The trio also thought that Manjot could possibly borrow their clothes and never return them. The team finished the games by rating their humorous side. While Richa gave herself 9 on 10, Pulkit scored 8 and Manjot gave a full 10 on 10. But it was Varun who didn’t shy away in claiming that his funnier side is 12 on 10! Do you agree?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd