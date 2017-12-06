Fukrey Returns actor Richa Chadha: I wish I could only do comedies

Richa Chadha reprises her role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey Returns. Richa Chadha reprises her role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey Returns.

Richa Chadha has established her indie credentials with content driven, hard-hitting cinema like Masaan, Sarbjit and Gangs of Wasseypur to her credit, but the actor thinks she gets to show her different side while doing comedy. Richa, who is happily reprising her role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey Returns, says being on its sets is a pleasant change.

Richa, who was in New Delhi along with her co-stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com. She said if given a chance, she would only do comedies. “Definitely it is a very refreshing break for me. I wish I could only do comedies because they are so fun and they don’t take a toll on you. You just come on set, you have to crack up yourself,” she said.

Richa had started her career with a small role in comedy film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, but went on to do performance-based films. “Comedy is also function of comfort. You have to be comfortable with your co-stars, with the script, you crack a joke, everyone’s laughing. Everyone’s in a good mood. And I find intense films or films that have a tragic curve, they are very heavy to take. So, I really enjoyed working on this. I wish I could only do comedies henceforth,” Richa added.

Fukrey Returns begins from where its 2013 prequel Fukrey ended. It shows Bholi Punjaban who has come out of jail and is now on a lookout for the four boys to get back her money and make their lives miserable. While Richa believes being on the sets of Fukrey is one of her best experiences, she asked her fans to watch its sequel too. “Show us your love from you valet and then social media,” she said.

