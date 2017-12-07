Pulkit Samrat: Fukrey Returns does not only have comedy

Pulkit Samrat reprises his role of Hunny in Fukrey Returns. Pulkit Samrat reprises his role of Hunny in Fukrey Returns.

Pulkit Samrat is happy being a fukra again. The actor, who is reprising his role of Hunny in Fukrey Returns, had as much fun promoting the film, as shooting it with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. The 33-year-old actor, who debuted in Bollywood with 2012 film Bittoo Boss and grabbed Fukrey the very next year, feels while the sequel is a refreshing change for him, he isn’t really doing comedy in the film.

“I’ve grown as an actor I would say. Comic actor, serious actor are simply terms. Even in Fukrey or any other film, it not only has comedy. Some scenes have emotions, some have soul, some have action, some have comedy. In this film, majorily it is comedy. But we aren’t doing that comedy. It is happening around us. Situations are comic. And they are not actually comic like Charlie Chaplin. Somebody’s tragedy is somebody’s comedy,” Pulkit said while exclusively speaking to indianexpress.com.

Pulkit, along with his co-actors were in New Delhi to promote their film. Earlier Fukrey Returns was supposed to release on December 15, but after Padmavati got indefinitely postponed, the makers of this comedy film also shifted the date. Now, the second installment in the Fukrey franchise is opening on December 8.

Fukrey Returns begins from where its 2013 prequel Fukrey ended. It shows Bholi Punjaban who has come out of jail and is now on a lookout for the four boys to get back her money and make their lives miserable.

