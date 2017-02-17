Fukrey 2 will be better than first instalment: Richa Chadda

Richa Chadha will be seen reprising her role of a lady goon in Fukrey 2. Richa Chadha will be seen reprising her role of a lady goon in Fukrey 2.

Actor Richa Chadha, who will be seen reprising her role of a lady goon in Fukrey 2, is confident that the sequel will be better than the first movie in the franchise.

“Fukrey 2 is a very good film and my instinct says it will be better than the first instalment,” Richa, who came together with actor Ali Fazal here, for an event of an NGO Dhai Akshar, which works for unprivileged children.

Ali, a board member of Dhai Akshar with director Amol Gupte, was also joined by other “Fukrey” cast members Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma.

Richa said the essence of her role as ‘Bholi Punjaban’, who lends money at high interest rate, is not changed for “Fukrey 2”.

“My character has not been changed, but the story and the creativity are completely different from the first one. ‘Fukrey’ was a surprise for the audience as we all were newcomers that time. Nobody expected that the film would do such good business,” Richa added.

Ali, who played Zafar, a serious guitarist and a loverboy in the first part, said: “This time there will be a lot of adventure and action. ‘Fukrey 2’ will be more fun and entertaining.”

Masaan fame, Richa Chadha has carved a place in the industry by doing movies like Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela and Fukrey among others.

However, Ali feels making a sequel is really risky because people already have high expectations.