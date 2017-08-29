From Karan Johar to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebrities cherish Shekhar Ravjiani’s latest single Devi 

Here’s what Karan Johar has to say about Shekhar Ravjiani. Here’s what Karan Johar has to say about Shekhar Ravjiani.

Shekhar Ravjiani’s latest single Devi is out and Bollywood celebrities are going gaga over the powerful rendition. Devi explores the prevalent tradition of female feticide in the society and the repercussions it has on the people around. From Karan Johar to Sonakshi Sinha, everyone is busy appreciating this new Shekhar single, calling it the much-needed women empowerment anthem that the country needed.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “#Devi, a new single by @ShekharRavjiani Celebrate the presence of every girl and woman in your life with this song..”

Dia Mirza says, “This is such an important, relevant, heartfelt and beautiful tribute to the female form! #Devi Thank you @ShekharRavjiani!”

Posting the teaser, Vishal Didlani wrote, “So…@ShekharRavjiani ‘s new single #Devi , comes out in a bit. But this is so much more than that! Every word is life, itself. Incredible! Can’t wait for you all to hear it, and share it, because the message is worth spreading.”

Sonakshi Sinha tweeted, “Its so important to spread this message! And what better way to do it than with music? Well done @ShekharRavjiani… #BadhaaiHoBetiHuiHai ️.”

Sophie Chaudhary tweeted, “LOVE the song & video! Beautiful, positive, inspiring message that ppl need to hear! Congrats & Tku @ShekharRavjiani @rajkaushal1 #Devi.”

Riteish Deshmukh also wrote, “Love the song, the video, the message… basically everything. Simply incredible brother @ShekharRavjiani -so proud of you, DO WATCH & SHARE.”

Mandira Bedi wrote, “Please watch @ShekharRavjiani ‘s #Devi .. it’s beautiful http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkOSnj23feM …

The lovely imagery is by @rajkaushal1 ️.”

While the lyrics have been penned by Anvita Dutt, the song has been composed and sung by Shekhar alone. He had last released a string of devotional songs with his version of Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

