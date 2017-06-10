From Amitabh Bachchan to Dia Mirza, this little girl from America’s Got Talent has amazed everyone. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan is super impressed with this nine year old girl who performed at America’s Got Talent. Amitabh Bachchan is super impressed with this nine year old girl who performed at America’s Got Talent.

Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and film critic Aniruddha Guha have one thing to say about a little girl Angelica, ‘wow.’ The girl, who is just 9-year-old, has not only set the internet on fire with her bold voice but has made some fans in the Indian film industry. Big B took to Twitter and wrote, “unbelievable .. incredible .. roaunte khade ho gaye !!!!” while others are simply in shock. But who is this little girl who has already added fame to her credits at the age of 9? Well, meet Angelica Hale, one of the contestants in America’s Got Talent 2017.

Angelica is a kidney transplant survivor from Atlanta. On Facebook, she writes, “Singing is my passion. I love popular music that has powerful vocals, such as many of Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey’s songs. I also love to play the piano and I am learning both Classical and Pop. I am blessed to have a wonderful classical piano teacher who is actually in the Beethoven teaching lineage! Pretty impressive! I am also an aspiring actress and love to be in front of the camera! I hope to book some fun projects in the near future!”

Check out Angelica Hale’s audition clip:

Talking about her mission, the kid writes, “My mission is to use my God given talents to help and inspire others, especially children in need. This is a big deal to me and I consider it my purpose. I almost succumbed to a very aggressive pneumonia when I was just 4 years old (please see my story for more details). It is a miracle that I am still here, and it is my honor and my privilege to use my gift to give back and help others.”

unbelievable .. incredible .. roaunte khade ho gaye !!!! http://t.co/SG3IX8tNJv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2017

Angelica is currently performing around North America to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. She also performs the US National Anthem and a variety of inspirational and popular music at corporate events of all sizes. Well, she is an inspiration, isn’t she?

