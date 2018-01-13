From Akshay Kumar to Hema Malini, Bollywood celebs wish a Happy Lohri to their fans

Lohri is the time of joy, sweets, and uproarious guffaws. Lohri is the time of joy, sweets, and uproarious guffaws.

Lohri, the north Indian festival primarily celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs, is extensively celebrated to mark the day when winter has shown its sharpest teeth. It is not always true as sometimes winter gets even harsher, but that is the belief. Bonfires are organised across the northern part of the country around which people sit to continue their fast disappearing sense of community and also to ward off the winter chill. Lohri is the time of joy, sweets, and uproarious guffaws.

It is also considered as a harvest festival and coincides with similar festivals like Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam. Bollywood is a diverse unit. The stars hail from every part of India, and also various other countries. One of the top actresses Jacqueline Fernandez is not an Indian, for instance. Thus, every festival of every religion, ethnicity and every culture is celebrated with equal vigour by B-town celebs. On social media, several celebrities posted best wishes for Lohri for their fans and well-wishers.

Here are all the wishes:

Akshay Kumar, who has PadMan slated to release on January 26, said, “Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :),” with a stylised artistic image.

Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :) pic.twitter.com/7Ax1ji1ggc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2018

Vivek Oberoi said, “May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you and your loved ones forever. Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri! Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan!”.

May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you and your loved ones forever. Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri! Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/wHznHxZS9a — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 13, 2018

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri”

May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 13, 2018

Hema Malini posted on Twitter, “Festive season coming up! Pongal & Lohri & Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish u all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of u! It is a harvest festival down south so let’s pray for abundance & plenty too.”

Festive season coming up! Pongal & Lohri & Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish u all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of u! It is a harvest festival down south so let’s pray for abundance & plenty too pic.twitter.com/0yyFATGWjf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 12, 2018

Randeep Hooda wished in his own style. “Sab nu #Pongal #MakarSankranti #Bihu di #HappyLohri 😜 many cultures, many languages, many rituals – same love – one country – stay blessed, stay happy 😃 🙏”

Farhan Akhtar was characteristically mild. “Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri. 😊,” he said.

Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri. 😊 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 13, 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar said, “Wishing this harvest season brings happiness, peace, & prosperity to you and your family. #HappyLohri 2018! 🙏.”

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness, peace, & prosperity to you and your family. #HappyLohri 2018! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZjH2ULoU1y — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 13, 2018

Wishing you a #HappyLohri :)

May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!! pic.twitter.com/jep2mgh1hL — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 13, 2018

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “Wishing you a #HappyLohri :) May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd