From Aamir Khan to Katrina Kaif, here is how celebrites wished fans on Eid

Aamir Khan celebrated Eid with his family and Thugs of Hindostan costar Fatima Sana Shaikh, while Salman khan went out for lunch with Katrina Kaif and team Tiger Zinda Hai. Aamir Khan celebrated Eid with his family and Thugs of Hindostan costar Fatima Sana Shaikh, while Salman khan went out for lunch with Katrina Kaif and team Tiger Zinda Hai.

As people celebrate Eid today, celebrities in the country took to Twitter to share wishes for their fans. They also posted about their Eid, and it looks like everyone is celebrating the occasion with their friends and family. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh who is working with Aamir Khan yet again in Thugs of Hindostan shared pictures of her celebrating Eid with the Khan family. She posted a picture on her official Instagram account and captioned the picture, “#Eid”.

Katrina Kaif’s Eid was with her favourite trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Salman Khan and team Tiger Zinda Hai. The three along with the team seemed to enjoy a lunch together in Abu Dhabi. Yasmin shared the picture and wrote, “#Eid Mubarak everyone Lunching with Team #TigerZindaHain @BeingSalmanKhan #katrinakaif @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @Imangadbedi #AbuDhabi.”

Stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Allu Arjun, Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Esha Gupta posted wishes for their fans on Twitter, Dulquer wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! Being in Ooty eid is today for me! Wishing all of you & your loved ones great health & happiness.”

See | Celebrities wish their fans Eid Mubarak

T 2535 – Eid al Adha mubarak .. !! عید الہبہ مبارک pic.twitter.com/dtQCsK1tJ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017

#EidMubarak everyone ! Peace big love and respect ! — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) September 2, 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! Being in Ooty eid is today for me! Wishing all of you & your loved ones great health & happiness — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 2, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy #EidAlAdha . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2017

Eid mubarak — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) September 2, 2017

#EidAlAdha Mubarak !!!!!

Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to one and all!!! #EidMubarak — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone! Love and light ⭐️ — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 2, 2017

Wherever you are in the world, & however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy & peaceful #EidAlAdha! pic.twitter.com/9G7KH9awND — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2017

Allu Arjun shared, “Wishing everyone a very happy #EidAlAdha .” The diva of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, “Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone peace, love and prosperity.” Amy Jackson wrote, “Love to everyone celebrating Eid this weekend ✨❤️ #EidMubarak.” Star of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Bhumi Pednekar also shared wishes on Twitter and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my lovelies.May there be Love and Light ❤️🌟🙏🏻 #EidMubarak.” Anil Kapoor also wished fans and wrote, “Wherever you are in the world, & however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy & peaceful #EidAlAdha!”

Many other stars who shared wishes on Twitter include Taapsee Pannu, director Abhishek Kapoor and singer Mika Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd