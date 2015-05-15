Fridays still affect Amitabh Bachchan

In his more than 40 years of acting career, Amitabh Bachchan has braved the box-office challenge innumerable times but the megastar says he still gets Friday jitters.

“Of course they do,” Bachchan said when asked if he still gets affected before the release of his movies.

“There is anxiety and apprehension and jitters on what the audience is going to think about the film,” he told PTI in an email interview.

The 72-year-old star is happy and relieved with the response to “Piku”, a slice-of-life story about a hypochondriac father obsessed with his digestive system and his overworked daughter.

Bachchan has teamed up with Shoojit Sircar after “Shoebite”, which did not release. It is also his second big screen outing with Deepika Padukone after “Aarakshan” while he calls working with Irrfan Khan “a privilege”.

“It is always a joy to be in a space that brings smiles on the faces of the audience. ‘Piku’ was certainly that space,” the star said.

The movie is a family drama and a road-trip rolled in one and Bachchan’s experience of working with Bengali directors helped him channel a Bengali father.

“I have lived and worked in Kolkata for 7 years and have a bit of Bengali in my home too (wife Jaya Bachchan)… so yes it made things somewhat familiar!! Also having worked with several Bengali directors helped – Hrishi Da, Basu Chatterji, Dulal Guha, Shakti Samant,” he added.

The actor said he did not have any qualms about playing a man with digestive problem in the movie.

“… you must accept the fact that ‘digestive problems’ are indeed a slice of everyone’s life,” joked Bachchan.

Bachchan believes Sircar has not changed much as a director as he “is someone that has done his homework thoroughly, knows exactly what he wants and makes sure that he gets it.”

The actor, who wrote a note to Deepika after her performance in “Finding Fanny”, believes the actress has evolved.

“Deepika is a most accomplished artist in her own right, and her recent performance is testimony to that. She has evolved to an extent that was most unexpected and I feel great pride in getting an opportunity to work with her,” Bachchan said, adding he sends such notes to people whose work he admires.

In his next screen outing, Bachchan will be seen playing a wheelchair-bound chess master in “Wazir”.

“‘Wazir’ is a dramatic thriller and is being made under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films. It is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar and has Farhan and Aditi Rao Hyadari in the lead .. the shooting is complete and post production is in the process, for an October release.”

