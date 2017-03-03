Freida Pinto made sure Oscars 2017 leftover food fed 800 people

Freida Pinto ensured that leftover food from the party went to good use. Freida Pinto ensured that leftover food from the party went to good use.

Freida Pinto was present at Oscars 2017 and did the regular red carpet round. However, while others were busy posing, Freida along with San Francisco-based non-profit organisation, Copia, undertook the responsibility of distributing leftover food from Oscars after-party to various communities in Los Angeles, according to Mashable. The aim was also to reduce food wastage and give food to communities in need. In doing so, Freida ensured that leftover food from the party went to good use.

Freida also shared a picture on Instagram on her partnership with Copia. The actor captioned the picture as, “So excited to be kicking off Oscar weekend with this fantastic initiative. This year #Copia and I team up with some of Oscar weekend’s biggest parties to recover excess food and deliver it to communities most in need in Los Angeles. #zerowaste #zerohunger Because this food is too good to be wasted. Thank you, Women, in Film for your incredible support.” Freida also shared another picture and captioned, “The Stories that feed our culture has now fed OVER 800 people. Sharing excess food to feed our community is a No- Brainer. Thank you.”

“When Awards Week gives back – food that would have otherwise been wasted has now been shared and connected with the LA LGB,” actor captioned another picture. This is a welcome initiative surely. If Freida’s act can be followed at other big events around the world, then it will be the right step in saving food wastage.

