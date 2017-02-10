Freida Pinto in no rush for Bollywood

Post the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, Freida Pinto went on to work in more Hollywood films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Desert Dancer and Immortals. Post the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, Freida Pinto went on to work in more Hollywood films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Desert Dancer and Immortals.

Actress Freida Pinto is exited about her upcoming international projects but says there are no plans for a Bollywood venture yet. The 32-year-old actress rose to prominence with the 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire, her first appearance in a film.

Post the Academy Award-winning film, Freida went on to work in more Hollywood films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Desert Dancer and Immortals.

When asked about her upcoming projects and if she plans to venture into Bollywood as well, Freida told reporters, “I am very excited for April. I have a mini-series that’s coming out on Showtime, I don’t know on what channel it’ll be coming out in India but I super excited about it. It’s very topical.

“When Bollywood happens, it will happen. You guys will be interviewing me then, whenever it will happen.”

The actress, along with Ewan Gunn, Brand Ambassador, Diageo, was speaking at an event to celebrate International Scotch Day.

“I do love drinking with my dad but the person I enjoy with more is my sister. Because we get into these talks about whose Scotch is better. She naturally veers towards something which is more smoky, while I prefer the sweeter, mellow flavour.”

Freida leaves from India tomorrow.