Found script of The Mother gratifying: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon starrer The Mother which looks at the road to justice for women who are victims of violence and rape, will release on April 21. The actress says she found the script interesting.

“I found the script very gratifying, as it showed how one can deal with criminals indulging in crime against women, while remaining on the right side of the law. As a society, we need to change our laws to protect women,” Raveena said in a statement.

The actress, who has often spoken about women empowerment, essays the role of a mother in the film, which also features actor Madhur Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire fame, as the antagonist. Madhur played the role of Salim Malik in the Academy Award winning movie and he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed, The Mother, a crime thriller drama, is produced under the banners of CDB Musical in association with Anjum Rizvi Film Co., Manoj Adhikari Production and Pugmark Films Pvt Ltd.

Raveena Tandon has previously starred in Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence in 2002, a movie focusing on and the situation of married women in India. She even went on to win the distinguished National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as Durga Saikia for this film. She has also received high critical acclaim for her performance in movies like Satta, Aks, Shool, Sandhya and Ziddi.