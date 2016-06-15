Fortunate to get to direct Ajay Devgn: Remo D’Souza

Remo D’Souza considers himself fortunate that he will direct Ajay Devgn in his upcoming film, also starring Sooraj Pancholi. Remo D’Souza considers himself fortunate that he will direct Ajay Devgn in his upcoming film, also starring Sooraj Pancholi.

“He (Ajay) is one of the finest and best actors we have in the country and I am fortunate that I am going to direct him. I am very happy and very excited about that project,” Remo said on the sidelines of the launch of the second season of his reality show “Dance Plus”.

The film also stars “Hero” star Sooraj Pancholi and is reportedly a dance-action film. Remo had earlier stated that Ajay and Sooraj were going to undergo training in Germany under the guidance of international stunt directors.

Remo said he will begin shooting for the film in September after he finishes the shooting of his upcoming film “A Flying Jatt” starring Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez, which releases on August 25.

About Tiger, he said, “I think he is one of the most hardworking actors I have ever seen. He is immensely sincere, immensely hardworking and immensely talented; It is with a lot of difficulty that three combinations are present in one person, but it is there in this boy. He is amazing. When you see whatever work he does on the screen, you feel that this boy is working very hard.

“He is a superhero and he is India’s first Sardar superhero. So it’ll be fun watching him fly.”

The Tiger-Jacqueline pair will also be seen for the first time in the film.

About the pair, Remo said, “It is unique but when you’ll watch the film you’ll understand why the two have come together. It is very interesting; their chemistry is outstanding.”

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

