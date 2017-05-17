Former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav watches Baahubali 2, gives it a thumbs up

Mulayam Singh Yadav with other members of the Samajvadi party watching Baahubali 2. Mulayam Singh Yadav with other members of the Samajvadi party watching Baahubali 2.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav watched Baahubali, the Conclusion at a mall here on Tuesday evening and said he had like it.

Clad in his characteristic white kurta and dhoti and accompanied by some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, the veteran leader seemingly enjoyed the movie in the Gold class at the Wave mall in posh Gomtinagar.

Emerging out of the movie hall, Mulayam Singh said he had heard a lot about the film from people and came to see if it was worth. Adding that he rarely watched movies, he, however, gave a thumbs up to the film and said he “really liked” the South Indian flick’s dubbed Hindi version.

It isn’t just the ex- Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who liked the movie. Many politicians have had words of praises for this box smashing hit.

Narendra Modi’s cabinet colleague wasn’t far behind when it came to praising the movie. Rarely do we see the politician shower praises for a movie, but such is the immense power of the movie, that union Minister M Venkaiah was unable to stop himself and had to tweet about his likeness for the movie. He believes that the movie has taken Indian cinema to new levels.

Suresh Prabhu was also heard praising the movie.

The movie has smashed many box office records and has turned out to be an all-time high grosser world over. A report recently stated that there is a possibility of a third Bahubali instalment. Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda have discussed this in a meeting. Various steps have been taken to consider the possibility and plot of the third movie of the historical blockbuster.

