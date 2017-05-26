Forgotten by family & film industry, director Rajesh Nanda dies at old age home

Rajesh Nanda with Ganesh Bajrang Sisal Rajesh Nanda with Ganesh Bajrang Sisal

About one-and-a-half years ago, famous ghazal singer Ashok Khosla, who runs Sant Baba Moni Saheb Anand Ashram, an old age home in Akurdi, received a call from his lyricist friend Sudhakar Sharma. He informed Khosla about an elderly man who had been ill for a while, and whose family members had severed all ties with him. Though Sharma and a few friends had been helping him financially, it had become difficult for them to continue.

The man in need of assistance was none other than yesteryear filmmaker Rajesh Nanda, who had made films such as Pick Pocket (1962), Professor-X (1966), Behroopiya (1971), Nateeja (1969) and Sant Tukaram (1965). He had also directed a Punjabi film, Dhol Jani, in 1962. The actors who worked in his films included Vinod Khanna, Dhiraj Kumar, Helen, Junior Mehmood and K N Singh, among others.

On May 20, Nanda died at the Ashram, at the age of 80. The next day, his last rites were performed by the staff of the old age home. “Over 15 months ago, we brought him to our Ashram from Mumbai. Sudhakar told me that he (Nanda) was unwell and there was nobody to take care of him. We picked him from the hospital… he recovered gradually… but later, he developed other medical complications due to old age. None of his family members inquired about him while he was here,” said Khosla, adding that he learnt from Sharma that Nanda had been living alone for years.

Currently, 90 elderly people live at the Sant Baba Moni Saheb Anand Ashram. While some residents pay for their stay, many can’t afford to do so and they stay free-of-cost.

According to Khosla, the lonely last days that Nanda went through were nothing new; several residents of the ashram had faced them. “It is the harsh reality of life. Once you are of no use to anyone, people don’t want anything to do with you and nobody cares where you are,” he said.

Ganesh Bajrang Sisal, who looked after Nanda at the Ashram, said the filmmaker preferred to keep to himself most of the time, and passed his time by reading books and newspapers. But if any of the Ashram residents spoke to Nanda, he always responded politely, said Sisal.

He added that there were some topics Nanda never talked about. “He did not like talking about his films. If anyone asked him something about his films, he used to get angry and upset,” said Sisal.

