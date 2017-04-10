Forget Half Girlfriend, Ranveer Singh is ready to be Arjun Kapoor’s better half

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Twitter bromance will leave in splits, see their chat Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Twitter bromance will leave in splits, see their chat

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have a great camaraderie. Be it their on-screen chemistry in films like Gunday or off-screen friendship, the two seems to share a great relationship. In the past, both Ranveer and Arjun were seen promoting each other’s films. Arjun was seen promoting Ranveer Singh’s last film Befikre. And now we see Ranveer doing the same for Arjun.

The two shared a lovely Twitter chat after Arjun’s latest film Half Girlfriend’s trailer came out today. Arjun who is playing a Bihari boy Madhav Jha in the film wants to be with Riya Somani ( Shraddha Kapoor) but all she will give is becoming his half girlfriend. In the trailer, we see Arjun crying and begging Shraddha. And his friend Ranveer just can’t see Arjun crying. Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “तुझे रोता हुआ देख कर मुझे भी रोना आता है बाबा! She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! तू बस रोना मत!”

तु मेरा भाई है और वो मेरी जान…अपने भाई के लिए में अपनी जान भी दे सकता हूँ पगले !!! U are and will always be my full and final !!! http://t.co/GRbq3FrSJD — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017 तुझे रोता हुआ देख कर मुझे भी रोना आता है बाबा! She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! तू बस रोना मत! http://t.co/pCgu0pPh4G — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2017

Arjun’s reply will surprise you. The actor is ready to ditch his half girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor for his friend and brother Ranveer. Arjun wrote on Twitter, “More Madhav Jha Retweeted Ranveer Singh तु मेरा भाई है और वो मेरी जान…अपने भाई के लिए में अपनी जान भी दे सकता हूँ पगले !!! U are and will always be my full and final.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling book of the same name. The movie revolves around Madhav Jha (played by Arjun Kapoor) who falls in love with Delhi girl Riya Somani ( played by Shraddha Kapoor) The film is all set to hit theatres on May 19 this year.

