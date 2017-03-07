Foreign media, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are NOT the same person. Stop confusing them

This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has been called Priyanka Chopra. She met with the same treatment as she went on a promotional spree for xXx with Vin Diesel. This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has been called Priyanka Chopra. She met with the same treatment as she went on a promotional spree for xXx with Vin Diesel.

Call it racism, call it ignorance or call it a mistake but this foreign media confusing Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Chopra has gone on too long. Quit it now because every leggy lass who is brown and is walking out of a US airport with security in tow and clear swagger of a superstar is not Priyanka Chopra. Although full kudos to the Quantico star who has reached that stage when she is a famous face not only in India but in the US too.

So, what brought about our latest vent? Well, a viral video where Deepika Padukone was seen exiting the Los Angeles airport and the paps around her went berserk. As the flashbulbs went pop, clear whispers could be heard off the camera. ‘It is Priyanka Chopra’, ‘Priyanka is back’ and ‘Hi Priyanka’ is what they said, trying to get her attention. Deepika looked towards them once but then she kept her head down and walked towards her car. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor maintained her calm and didn’t react. She didn’t pose for the camerapersons either.

This was not the first time that Deepika has been called Priyanka. She met with the same treatment as she went on a promotional spree for xXx with Vin Diesel. Earlier, Daily Mail was trolled when they referred to Deepika as Novak Djokovic’s ‘female companion’ when the duo was out for dinner. However, we expected things to have improved after her xXx released and became one of the biggest hits of 2017.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, speaking about comparisons with Priyanka, Deepika had said, “At a personal level, I know Priyanka very well for any sort of comparisons. It feels weird on being compared to her because our worlds are totally distinct. What she wants to achieve and what she is working towards is different from what I am doing. Her demands and requirements are completely different from mine. These comparisons are so bizarre.” Priyanka is appearing in the second season of Quantico and would be seen making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch in summer.

