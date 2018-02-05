Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar find place in the list

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar feature in Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar feature in Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar, internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal have been named as part of Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list. The actors are also joined by singer Jubin Nautiyal who has popular tracks like “The Humma Song”, “Meherbani”, “Socha Hai” and others to his name. The 20-somethings are more than excited on receiving the honour.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you Forbes India for this honour. Truly feels special to be a part of this list with such dynamic people. More power to all of you.” Bhumi made her feature film debut with a leading role in the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She then featured in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Bhumi is currently shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s Son Chiraiya, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vicky also tweeted, “Thank you for this honour Forbes India.” Vicky will next be seen in the military drama Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt, in the role of an army officer.

Thank you @forbes_india ! It is such an honour to be part of this list! Thank you for this #NeerajGangal ! http://t.co/e4bmmg86qU — Mithila Palkar (@mipalkar) February 2, 2018

The Forbes’ list is representative across 15 categories. The names have been selected on the basis of three broad criteria — the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo, scalability of their business or line of work and their potential to stay a long-term player.

Mithila Palkar who made a name for herself with some solid performances in web series like Girl In The City and Little Things is now all set to make her feature film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in a road trip film called Karwan. Riding high on her success, she tweeted, “Thank you @forbes_india ! It is such an honour to be part of this list! Thank you for this #NeerajGangal !”

