Five reasons to watch SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati starrer is not all about #WKKB. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati starrer is not all about #WKKB.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is an emotional roller-coaster with vigorous and brisk war scenes. The craze, the hype and the laurels before the release do not overshadow the magic of the movie, which comes out victorious in the end. Much like its protagonist – Baahubali.

Here are some narratives that would certainly jump out for you while watching (Major Spoiler alerts)

The camaraderie between Baahubali and Kattappa:

Brace yourself for a rollicking ride with the Kattappa-Baahubali duo. Baahubali’s humour at the expense of Kattappa’s old age will make light of the serious impending plot twists. You will be tickled to see Kattappa as Baahu’s wingman.

The ego battle between mother and son:

Remember the dialogue of Mata Sivagami “Mera Bacchan Hi Hai Sashan (My words are the rule)” in the first part? Reiterations of that actually drive the plot and become the cause of conflict between mother and son. You have to check how that simple line takes a life of its own.

Treachery does the trick:

At the end of the first part, it was all settled that Baahubali will be the next king, and the job was cut out for him. He had the support of people and he proved himself a worthy heir to the Mahishmati kingdom. But wait for the Bijjala Dev and his diabolical plans to usurp the kingdom! He will come off as the mixture of Sakuni and Dhritarashtra from Mahabharat. Check how the treachery of Bijjala and Bhallala wrap up the good fortunes of Sivagami, Baahubali, Kattappa, and the kingdom.

Also read | Baahubali 2 first day first show movie reaction: SS Rajamouli film gets standing ovation from audience

The contest between brawns and brains is icing on the cake:

The muscles for which Prabhas and Rana trained hard for years will shoulder to shoulder in an ultimate fight, and the contest will be a real treat to watch.

VFX is the thread that binds the movie together:

If Baahubali aka Prabhas sweeps you off your feet with his charm, if Bhallala Deva aka Rana fills you with fury, VFX will bind all distinct elements to serve you a delectable watch. However, some VFX scenes seemed patchy and did not match to the standards set by the sequel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd