Five on-screen relationships that prove that not just love, even friendships are made in heaven

What do you think Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was about? Ranbir trying to woo Anushka? No. It was about Anushka trying to explain how they could be nothing more than friends. If Karan can accept and move on, so can we, right? Well, this friendship day, we celebrate this very acceptance in Bollywood by bringing you five on-screen couples who have time and again proved that they are better off as friends.

Cocktail

This Homi Adjania rom-com was a superhit and was loved by audiences because we may be used to seeing a love triangle in movies, but what we are not used to seeing is, characters backing off from relationships for the sake of their friends. Meera (Diana Penty), Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) and Veronica (Deepika Padukone) were friends before they were anything else, and all three of them were ready to sacrifice their loved ones for each other’s happiness.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Well, seems like this Karan Johar film was all about redefining love and friendships in Bollywood films. All Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) wanted Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) to understand was that she sees him only as a friend. Ayan, eventually, makes peace with this fact that he and Alizeh can at best be friends and nothing more.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

While Anjali and Rahul may be the highlight of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, surprisingly even in 1998, this Karan Johar film stood up for friendship. And here’s how. Not because Rahul and Anjali were best friends who later found love but the credit goes to another special person. Many of us may not remember Salman Khan as Aman but he definitely understood what Anjali aka Kajol’s heart wanted and let her go, to stay just friends.

Dostana

Dostana proved how in the end, friendship trumps all. Sam (Abhishek Bachchan) and Kunal (John Abraham) may be pretending to be friends in the beginning and leching on Neha aka Priyanka Chopra but that only leads to distrust between them. Months after their feud, when Kunal and Sam meet in court, they recognise the value of their friendship with Neha and each other, and they reconcile.

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid is considered to be one of Ranbir Kapoor’s finest performances till date. Playing a confused guy in the movie, Ranbir aka Sid’s friendship with Ayesha (Konkona Sen Sharma) helps him find himself. Audiences may have expected them to fall in love, but that was not everything. It gave us a refreshing take on relationships.

