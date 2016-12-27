First look: Salman Khan’s app BeingInTouch gives a sneak peek into the superstar’s life, see pics

Salman Khan gifts his fans his own app BeingInTouch on his 51st birthday. Salman Khan gifts his fans his own app BeingInTouch on his 51st birthday.

As promised, Salman Khan has launched his own app, BeingInTouch on his 51st birthday. The app promises to give an insight into every phase of Bollywood’s biggest superstar’s life, be it Salman–an actor, Salman–an artist or Salman–a humanitarian.

Posting a video of himself on his Twitter handle, Salman wrote, “#BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store ! Go Download” In the video, he tells his fans not to welcome him as it is the time when he is welcoming them to download his app. He says.”Swaagat mat karo aap humaara, hum aapka swaagat karte hain. Welcome to BeingInTouch.”

#BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store ! Go Download . http://t.co/bfKZmySig5 pic.twitter.com/NP7uYeiqAZ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2016

The app BeingInTouch gives an access to Salman’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts at one place. Also, the app will have interesting videos and never seen before photos of Dabangg Khan. And if this seems less, Bollywood’s bhaijaan’s fans can rejoice as now Salman will directly address them giving them a sneak peek into his personal life.

Also read | Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Don’t know how to dance? No worries, Salman can make even Pappu dance

More from the world of Entertainment:

Making it easier for the fans who wish to know Salman in and out, the app will tell its users about his hobbies, his art, his pets, his likes and his dislikes. For now, the app is available only on Google Play but soon it will be available on the Apple App store too.

Screenshots of Salman Khan’s app BeingInTouch

Earlier in the month, Salman tweeted the news and shared an image in which he has revealed his plans for the app. “On December 27, it is my app’s birthday. Only for you,” reads the image. Earlier this year, Salman Khan also announced Being Salman Game.

He had picked his three most popular characters of Chulbul Pandey (Dabangg), Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger) and Prem (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo), enabling the people to pick them and play. Salman promises that the game is as action packed and exciting as his films.

On the film front, the Dabangg star will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd