First look poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef is out

Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a chef in his next film titled Chef and it is a film all fans of the actor are anxiously waiting for. The film’s first still was released earlier and but the now first look poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef has landed and we see Saif all smiles with his reel son. The Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit Chef will be served hot on October 6.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef. Taran posted, “First look poster of #Chef. Stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by #Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Trailer at 2 pm today. 6 Oct 2017 release.”

While we earlier saw Saif in a ‘dhaba’ kitchen, we see him again in the kitchen but this time not alone. The actor earlier shared his excitement for the film and said, “I’m truly excited about Chef, I’ve enjoyed every moment shooting for it. Raja has adapted the story beautifully for the Indian palate, underlining a relationship between a father and son. A film with such a universal appeal deserves the right release date. We, as a team, are doing our best.”

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures. The original Hollywood film that was released in 2014 revolved around the life of a professional chef who quits his job at a popular restaurant to launch his own business. In the process, he became happier.

See first look poster of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef here:

First look poster of #Chef. Stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by #Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Trailer at 2 pm today. 6 Oct 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/zGwXL5FKiK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2017

Another stills of the film were also shared earlier. See them here:

This film also has a food truck that will travel across three Indian cities. Saif Ali Khan has undergone intensive training to essay the role of a chef. Padmapriya Janakiraman is back in Bollywood, playing Saif Ali Khan’s wife in director Raja Krishna Menon’s film Chef. She has worked in more than 30 films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and even in Hindi. Her last outing in Bollywood was in Chandan Arora’s 2009 flick Striker.

The actor too admitted in an interview that she’s thrilled to bits working with young Menon, who shot to fame with his gritty political thriller, Airlift, last year. Saif steps into Favreau’s shoes, while Padmapriya plays Sofia Vergara’s role.

