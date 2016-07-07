First look of Purab Kohli and Tina Desai from Sense8 Season2

After completing the Mumbai schedule of Sense8’s season 2, Rock On actor Purab Kohli is at present shooting in Italy for the Netflix TV show. After completing the Mumbai schedule of Sense8’s season 2, Rock On actor Purab Kohli is at present shooting in Italy for the Netflix TV show.

After completing the Mumbai schedule of Sense8’s season 2, Rock On actor Purab Kohli is at present shooting in Italy for the Netflix TV show. While the series is still in the process of production, the makers have uploaded a few teaser photos from the upcoming season of the Netflix sci-fi drama on their official Instagram page.

The image shows Purab Kohli lifting Tina Desai in his arms while shooting for one of the scenes. Last year, Purab shot the first season of the show in India. In the first season, he had a small role but he has an extended part in this season. The show will be shot in four different countries.

Purab Kohli on the sets of Sense 8 season 2. Purab Kohli on the sets of Sense 8 season 2.

Sense8 has Purab playing the character of Ranjan Rasal and there is a love triangle between Ranjan (Purab Kohli), Kala Dandekar (Tina Desai) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt). The teasers are looking promising and it looks like Kala chooses Ranjan as her life partner.

Sense8 is about a group of people around the world who are suddenly linked mentally, and must find a way to survive being hunted by those who see them as a threat to the world’s order.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd