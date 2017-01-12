First Look of India’s first social media thriller Mona_Darling gives spooky vibes, see pics

First Look of India’s first social media thriller Mona_Darling is out. First Look of India’s first social media thriller Mona_Darling is out.

The first look of Mona_Darling, India’s first social media thriller has released and it looks every bit thrilling. Featuring Sanjay Suri, Anshuman Jha and Divya Menon, the film’s trailer is to be released on ‘Friday the 13th’ January. Isn’t that spooky?

Anshuman Jha, the Love Sex Aur Dhokha actor, says his character is inspired from Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock and Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Speaking of TBBT, Anshuman Jha is the brother-in-law of Kunal Nayyar aka Raj Koothrappali who plays the role of an Indian astrophysicist in the popular sitcom. Anshuman adds that Kunal’s inputs have played a major role in shaping his character. He also plans to fly out to the US to show the final product to brother-in-law Kunal.

Find the teaser poster here:

Divya Menon, the Byomkesh Bakshy star shared a behind the scenes picture of the sets on Twitter saying, “”The monaaaa face” 🙀😱😮monkeying around on the sets of #MonaDarling with @theanshumanjha #behindthesceans 🎥🎬📽”

Set in the contemporary, post-cyber world, “Mona_Darling” is a whodunit that tells the story of a college campus where a few mysterious deaths occur and the only common link between the victims is that seconds before their deaths, they all accepted a Facebook friend request from a certain profile page of “Mona_Darling”.

“Mona_Darling is India’s answer to the whodunit genre. Wiki as a character is very special and close to me because he is most unlike a hero. He’s a sociopath nerd who loves gaming and codes,” Anshuman said in a statement.

Directed by Shashi Sudagala, the film is a first-of-its-kind horror thriller. Anshuman Jha and Divya Menon who will be sharing screen space together for the first time, have starred in out-of-the-box movies Love Sex Aur Dekho and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! respectively. The film, which also stars Suzanna Mukherjee, is slated to release on February 17.