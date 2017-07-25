Firrkie first look poster: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon and Karan Singh Grover are ready with some thrill. See photo

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the first look poster of Firrkie on his social media handles. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the first look poster of Firrkie on his social media handles.

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon and Karan Singh Grover are all teaming up for the first time for their upcoming film Firrkie. The first look poster of the film was shared by Neil on his official Twitter and Instagram handles and it totally looks an intense, dark and gritty thriller film.

The poster features all the actors along with leading lady Sandeepa Dhar. Sandeepa was seen in films like Isi Life Mein, Dabangg 2, Heropanti and Baaraat Company. Neil tweeted the poster and the caption read that the shooting for the film will start from August. “Firrkie! Starting soon,” Neil wrote.

Neil is currently gearing up for the release of his film Indu Sarkar. The actor is playing a role inspired from Sanjay Gandhi, in the Madhur Bhandarkar film. He will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Golmaal Again, which features actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talapade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu. The film is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. Neil will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Prabhas’ next film Saaho.

Firrkie will be directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, and is also said to feature Shibani Dandekar. It will go floors in in August and have its first shooting schedule in London.

Firrkie is produced by HyperBees Media, Naresh Bansal and Vipul Tiwari. Its director Ankoosh Bhatt had previously helmed Mumbai Mirror and Bhindi Bazar.

As per reports, Firrkie will be completely shot in the UK over a 40-day schedule, with its major portions being filmed in London.

