Firangi song Gulbadan: The track from Kapil Sharma film’s doesn’t justify the Mujra dance form

Think of Bollywood Mujras and we know you would recollect Rekha’s dance in “Inn aankhon ki masti ke” and “Salaam-e-ishq” song and not to forget Madhuri Dixit’s “Maar dala” from Devdas. These iconic numbers and the actors have raised the bar for the audience who love the traditional Indian dance forms. Now, makers of Firangi have given them yet another Mujra number featuring Maryam Zakaria. The song titled “Gulbadan”, which also stars Kapil Sharma, represents the old courtesan culture where kings and their families would enjoy this form of dance. However, Maryam Zakaria fails to keep up with expectations.

Sung by “Munni badnaam” fame Mamta Sharma, “Gulbadan” has nothing extra-ordinary to show. The visuals might entice you but from the lyrics, written by Ashraf Ali and Krishna Bhardwaj, to the choreography, nothing about the song gives you a happy feeling. Kapil Sharma too has nothing to do in the song. He neither part of the performance nor is enjoying the beauty around him. His drunk act is weak and non-convincing too.

Firangi is Kapil Sharma’s second outing as an actor post his 2015 debut Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Talking about his character in the film, the comedian-turned-actor said, “He just wants to work for his family. Then he falls in love with a girl and understands that if he wants to be with her, he needs to work and finally gets a job with the Britishers. But then he gets to know that his grandfather doesn’t like anyone or anything, who or which, is related to Britishers. So my character is trapped.”

The film’s release has been shifted to one more week. It’ll now arrive on December 1.

