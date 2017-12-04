Firangi box office collection day 3: Kapil Sharma film collects Rs 6.25 crore on first weekend

Kapil Sharma’s Firangi has had a mild run at the box office. Kapil Sharma’s Firangi has had a mild run at the box office.

Firangi, Kapil Sharma’s second tryst with Bollywood, hit the theaters on December 1. While this may be only his second feature film but Kapil has legions of fans already, owing to his stint on television with shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. But looks like, being mired in controversies for a long time has finally taken its toll on Kapil as till Sunday, the film has made Rs 6.25 crores, as revealed by trade analyst Girish Johar.

Firangi opened to a dull Rs 2.10 crore, despite releasing solo (except Tera Intezaar) on the weekend. In fact, initially, the film which was supposed to hit the theatres on November 24 but owing to Padmavati’s release date being deferred for an indefinite period, the makers thought it better for the film to cash in on the December 1 weekend alone. Going by the numbers till now, Firangi has not been able to work wonders at the box office.

Talking about Firangi’s reception by reviewers, it has been rated as an average watch, with one or two stars from most publications. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and called it ‘mildly engaging.’ Even though Kapil and the supporting cast including Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill give some solid performances, the main issue with this period drama seems to be its length. As Shubhra says, “It goes on and on. And on. Post interval, it slows down and begins to grate, even when the in-awe-of-the-`firangi’-hero comes to his own proud ‘desi’ roots.”

