Firangi actor Kapil Sharma: I wanted to get married ever since I was 16

Having seen Kapil Sharma on television cracking jokes on himself, on others and situations, one would expect him emitting the same aura off screen too, and gladly, that’s exactly what happened. Kapil entered the room, introduced himself and before he began talking about Firangi, he came across a CD which was given to us as a press release. “What is this?” he questioned and a voice from the background said “press kit” and his facial expression eases a bit and he quipped, “Thank god, I thought it’s a pirated version of my film,” and everyone burst into laughter. We instantly knew the conversation was going to be a good mix and we were to meet Kapil Sharma, the man who is at present the funniest man of India.

The comedian-turned-actor began with answering each and every question. He spoke about how Firangi is different from the period dramas we have seen before, “The film is based on the time before independence. So far, we have seen the dark side of that era. We are so emotional about the topic of Partition that we fail to imagine anything else beyond that. There used to be marriages, people used to have kids, there used to be love between people. We wanted to show that lighter side. If people are spending Rs 100 or 300 on my film, why should they cry? Like I love to make people laugh, I just applied that in the film. That’s it.”

He then explained his character Manga, “I play an underdog character Manga. He doesn’t do any work but falls in love. Velle aadmi ko pyaar hi hota hai (a useless man has all the time to fall in love). But he cannot get married because of being jobless and by chance, he gets into the British army. But the girl he loves, her grandfather is against Britishers and he goes against the marriage too. So, this guy struggles for love and in that process, he becomes patriotic but how that change comes in him is what the story deals with.”

So, if Kapil would have been in the same era, would he be any different from Manga? “Yeh almost meri kahaani hai. Karna accha hi chahta hai, hota bura hi hai.” (This is almost like my own story. Just like me, he also tries to do something right and good, but ends up doing something wrong.)

While Kapil is exploring his actor side, he said comedy is not everyone’s cup of tea. “In television, we have limitations. We have to deliver hilarious dialogues in every second line because that’s what is expected out of us. But in films, we have the opportunity and platform where we can show anything. When I used to do theatre, I would do serious acts. When I applied for Laughter Challenge, everyone would question me how would I do it. And by the way, comedy happened to me by chance. So, comedy is also acting. Not everyone can do it. You’ve to be a very good actor to do comedy.”

In fact, Kapil promises that Firangi has everything including drama and old school romance too. Soon, the actor started to talk about romance. “For me, the best part is when you like someone, she also likes you but you don’t admit, that phase is extremely beautiful. After that there’s no spark because you know it’s over. The romance shown today in films, there is nothing much to show or explore. So, it’s better to go back to the basics – walk miles to catch a glimpse of your loved ones, hold hands, stay happy by looking at them from far way. So yes.”

While we just got to know that Kapil is someone who believes in old school romance, we asked him if he had any such experience in real life and he quipped, “Metro cities me nahi but agar ladka ladki bethjaaye saath chote shehron me toh police wale hi dande maar dete hai. (In small towns, if a guy and a girl are caught sitting together, the police arrests you.) Humein toh bade hoke pata chala ki aap baith sakte ho saath koi crime nahi hai. (We got to know after growing up that sitting together with a girl is not a crime.)”

But you ask him if he has fallen in love, and Kapil again has a hilarious response to it, “Meri koi love story nahi hai. Gareeb ki koi love story nahi hoti. Yeh filmo me hi hota hai ki aamir ladki ko gareeb se pyaar hogaya. (I don’t have a love story. Poor people do not have a love story. It happens only in films that a rich girl falls in love with a poor guy.)” He continues that the topic of marriage worries him. “I don’t think about marriage, it makes me worried. And love, well, I love a lot of people. Who all would I name? (laughs). I wanted to get married since I was 16 years old but I guess God always decides a time for this. Let’s see when it happens.”

But keeping all of this aside, Kapil is extremely confident about his film. “I’ve seen the film. I am my own critic and I also judge other artistes on the stage. I make faces if I don’t like anything. They know it and they like it because at the end of the day, we want to give good content to people. So, I liked the film.”

Firangi is Kapil’s second outing as an actor. His first film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, did really well at the box office. Now, it is to be seen if Kapil’s new film will have the same fate at the box office.

