Firangi actor Ishita Dutta ties the knot with Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on Tuesday. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on Tuesday.

Firangi actor Ishita Dutta on Tuesday tied the knot with her Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar co-star Vatsal Sheth at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

Ishita and Vatsal’s wedding was a close-knit affair with only the families of the groom and bride witnessing it with a couple of close friends.

Vatsal’s show Haasil’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra confirmed the news with indianexpress.com and shared, “We just attended the marriage and we are ecstatic with joy. Wishing the newlyweds a happy married life ahead.”

The news of their marriage came as a surprise as there was no buzz about it, and Ishita made sure that the secret was kept under wraps while promoting her upcoming release Firangi.

The two were reportedly dating each other despite signing a no-dating contract while shooting the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.

Vatsal Sheth started his acting career as a child artiste in TV series Just Mohabbat, and debuted in Bollywood with Tarzan: The Wonder Car.

Whereas Ishita Dutta, who is Tanushree Dutta’s younger sister, will be seen in Firangi opposite comedy king Kapil Sharma. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn starrrer Drishyam.

Earlier, Vatsal had become Ishita’s real-life hero on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. When the two were shooting together, Ishita’s saree got stuck in a fan. While the fan was on a lower level, Ishita was on higher ground and there was a chance that she could have been pulled down by the fan. However, her co-star Vatsal Seth jumped in to save her.

It was a known fact that the actors spent a lot of time with each other while shooting for the show. The duo had also taken off for a vacation to Bangkok. That’s when the rumours of them dating grew stronger.

Here’s wishing Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth a very happy married life.

